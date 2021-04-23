The Punjab Kings will be taking on the five times champion Mumbai Indians at MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai 7.30 PM on April 23. Punjab Kings have managed only one win in the last four games and would like to avoid a fourth straight loss. On the other hand, defending champions Mumbai Indians would look to do well as they have lost 2 matches already in their first 4 matches. Also Read - Virat Kohli Blows Kisses to Anushka Sharma, Dedicates Half-Century to Baby Vamika - Viral Video

Head-to-head Also Read - IPL 2021: All Rounder Axar Patel Joins Delhi Capitals Squad After Recovering From Coronavirus

The two teams have faced off in 26 matches till date. Mumbai Indians have a slight upper hand against Punjab as they have won 14 matches while Punjab Kings emerged victorious in 12 matches. Also Read - Dhanashree Verma Viral Dance Video: RCB Star Yuzvendra Chahal's Wife Sets Internet on Fire With Bhangra Dance

PBKS vs MI Weather Report

The temperature will range between 28-33 degrees Celsius. The precipitation chances are low with humidity around 65 per cent.

PBKS vs MI Pitch Report

The pitch is likely to be slow and could offer a good amount of spin.

PBKS vs MI SQUADS

Punjab Kings: KL Rahul (C/wk), Chris Gayle, Mayank Agarwal, Nicholas Pooran, Mandeep Singh, Sarfaraz Khan, Deepak Hooda, Prabhsimran Singh, Mohammed Shami, Chris Jordan, Darshan Nalkande, Ravi Bishnoi, Murugan Ashwin, Arshdeep Singh, Harpreet Brar, Ishan Porel, Dawid Malan, Jhye Richardson, Shahrukh Khan, Riley Meredith, Moises Henriques, Jalaj Saxena, Utkarsh Singh, Fabian Allen, Saurabh Kumar.

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (C), Aditya Tare, Anmolpreet Singh, Anukul Roy, Dhawal Kulkarni, Hardik Pandya, Ishan Kishan (wk), Jasprit Bumrah, Jayant Yadav, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, Quinton de Kock, Rahul Chahar, Suryakumar Yadav, Chris Lynn, Mohsin Khan, Saurabh Tiwary, Trent Boult, Adam Milne, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Piyush Chawla, James Neeshan, Yudhvir Charak, Marco Jansen, Arjun Tendulkar.

PBKS vs MI Probable Playing XIs

Punjab Kings: Mayank Agarwal, KL Rahul (C/wk), Chris Gayle/Dawid Malan, Nicholas Pooran, Deepak Hooda, Shahrukh Khan, Fabian Allen, Jalaj Saxena, Murugan Ashwin, Arshdeep Singh and Mohammed Shami.

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (C), Quinton de Kock (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Kieron Pollard, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Jayant Yadav, Rahul Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah and Trent Boult.