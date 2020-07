In a Skype interview with India.com, Naagin 3 actor Pearl V Puri has urged people to help the needy and even spoke about how he wishes to be a part of Naagin 5. Pearl said that he recently received a couple of calls from spot boys who were a part of Naagin. The spot boys shared that they were in a tough spot and were facing problems due to the lockdown so Pearl thought to help them. Also Read - Naagin Actor Pearl V Puri Transfers Money Directly to Spot Boys Bank Account Amid Coronavirus Crisis