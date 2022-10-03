Pelling Tourism Video: Whenever we visit Sikkim, Gangtok, the capital is our go to destination to have fun and adventure, but what if we say that rather than visiting Gangtok this time you should take a trip to Pelling for an adventurous experience? Well, around 135 kms away from Sikkim lies the beautiful town Pelling. As you drive away from Gangtok and towards Pelling, you will start to see Mt. Kanchenjunga clearer and closer. It’s so close that you might feel like touching it. Watch this video to know more about the peaceful town of Sikkim, Pelling.Also Read - Travel: Apart From The Taj Mahal These Are India's Top Monuments Loved By Foreigners | Watch Video