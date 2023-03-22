Home

Video Gallery

Maharashtra: People celebrate ‘Gudi Padwa’ with great fervour in Nagpur – Watch Video

Maharashtra: People celebrate ‘Gudi Padwa’ with great fervour in Nagpur – Watch Video

‘Gudi Padwa’, the Maharashtrian New Year was celebrated with huge joy and fervour in Nagpur, Maharashtra.

‘Gudi Padwa’, the Maharashtrian New Year was celebrated with huge joy and fervour in Nagpur, Maharashtra on March 22. The festival was welcomed with enthusiasm as people danced on traditional songs and celebrated the festival. ‘Gudi Padwa’ falls on the first day of Chaitra Navratri.