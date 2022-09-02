Period Cramp Remedies: Period or menstrual cramps can be extremely painful. It’s common for every women to feel cramps, pain or bloating during their period. While some witness a dull and light pain, it is simply unbearable for others. To reduce the period pain you can follow certain home remedies that can give you instant relief. In this video, we have mentioned a few easy and effective home remedies that will help you reduce your period pain, cramps and bloating. Watch video.Also Read - Body care Tips: Easy And Effective Home Remedies To Get Rid Of Dark Elbows And Knees- Watch Video