Tips To Take Care Of Yourself During Periods : Experiencing cramps, mood swings, bloating, fatigue, and more while we are menstruating is not an unusual thing. Nearly every women experiences these issues during their periods which makes them super annoyed and sometimes leaves them low-spirited. However, there are certain ways in which you can minimize this discomfort that you feel every month by taking a little bit extra care of your body. Watch this video where we have explained a few tips that will help you deal with these issues and make you feel better.Also Read - All About Packaged Foods, Ingredients to Avoid, How to Identify Misleading Food Label, And NOT be Tricked