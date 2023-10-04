By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
Period Sex: Is Having Sex During Periods Safe?
We women have these questions in mind: whether to have sex during periods or not? Is period sex safe? What could the risk factors be?
Period Sex: We women have these questions in mind: whether to have sex during periods or not? Is period sex safe? What could the risk factors be? No doubt, period sex comes with its own set of challenges. Having sex while someone is having their period might make some people uncomfortable, but for others, it can add excitement and ease.
Trending Now
For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest News on India.com.