PFI BAN: The central government has banned PFI and its five organized organizations for five years. The Ministry of Home Affairs says that this decision was taken due to links in terror funding of many PFI officials. Central government’s action on PFI continued on Tuesday as well. Central investigative agencies, along with police of many states, raided the premises of PFI and arrested hundreds of it’s workers. After this, the Ministry of Home Affairs has declared PFI as a banned organization for 5 years. Apart from PFI, major action has also been taken against 9 affiliated organizations. Know in detail about the news in the video.Also Read - Govt Declares PFI As Unlawful Association Under Anti-Terror Law After Nationwide Raids