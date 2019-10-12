Who doesn’t want to flaunt toned abs? Everyone does. Right. But that requires you to perform workouts in a disciplined manner. According to experts in the field, Pilates is considered as one of the effective exercises to get the perfect abs. Abs include your pelvic muscles, hips, and muscles supporting your spine. Abs help you in performing daily activities effectively. They also improve your physical health and performance in sports. If these benefits have not managed to entice you enough to hit a gym and do an ab workout, you must know that abs exercise can strengthen your core muscles and improve your balance, control inflammation, and increase your longevity. Watch this video to know what workout you need to do to have perfect abs.