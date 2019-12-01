Pineapple and ginger juice is an easy and effective way to prevent some of the most prevalent diseases and conditions. A daily intake of this juice can keep inflammation at bay and boost your immune system. Pineapples contain a compound called bromelain that helps in promoting digestion and also prevents the onset of infections and injury. Even if you have joint pain, asthma problems, sore throat, or sinus issues, pineapple can be taken for relief. One the other hand, ginger is known to improve the body’s immunity and preventing nausea. Also, it helps in getting relief from headaches and fungal infections. Even if you wish to clean your lymphatic system, ginger can be of good help.

Watch this video to know how to make a perfect pineapple and ginger drink.