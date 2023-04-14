Pinky Beauty Parlour Public Review: Is Khusboo Gupta And Akshay Singh’s Starrer Hit Or Flop | Watch Video
Pinky Beauty Parlour Public Review: Is Khusboo Gupta And Akshay Singh's Starrer Hit Or Flop | Watch Video
Public Review Of Pinky Beauty Parlour: Discrimination regarding skin color is still seen in the homes of India, this issue has been presented through this film in a very funny and entertaining style. Watch first public review of this film here.
For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest News on India.com.