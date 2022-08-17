Pistachio Health Benefits: Pistachios or pista are known for having multiple health benefits. Pista contains healthy fats and are a good source of protein, fiber, and antioxidants. prevent cell damage that may reduce the risk of diseases. Not just this, pistachios are also said to improve digestion. Let us take a look at at some of the surprising health benefits of eating pistachios and why you must include this nutritious dry fruit in your diet. Watch this video.Also Read - Banana Health Benefits: Top 5 Reasons Why Should Consume Bananas Everyday - Watch Video