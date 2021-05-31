New Delhi: From being a former number one to winning gold at the ISSF World Cup final, ace pistol shooter Heena Sidhu has surely been the face of empowerment for women in India for years. But, recently things have not looked good for the Ludhiana-born with dreams in her eyes. During a conversation with Ankit Banerjee of India.com, the ever-so optimistic Sidhu opened up on her bout with depression, missing out on the Tokyo Olympics and Sushil Kumar. Also Read - Tokyo Olympics: Indian Referee to Officiate Wrestling Bouts

When asked about her bout with depression, she revealed visiting a psychiatrist and being on medicines after the Commonwealth Games in 2018. Heena also went on to explain why it is important to speak up on depression before it is too late.

"After CWG in 2018, I had signs of depression and visited a psychiatrist who put me under medication for the same. By the end of 2018, I had gone for many therapies, and it has been 2.5 years I am still taking the therapy. It is difficult to admit to, being an athlete. To show the weaker emotions is not easy and I also shirked them somewhere. When you don't listen to your emotions you start losing friends. It's better to talk to someone who has knowledge about depression," Sidhu said.

Sidhu also spoke on how heartbroken and shocked she was on hearing what had happened to wrestler Sushil Kumar. “Nobody saw this coming as he is always someone that every athlete held in high regard. I do not know where it all went wrong, but was heartbroken and saddened when I heard the news.”

The 31-year old pistol shooter was also asked about her prediction on how many medals will India win at the upcoming Olympics. Heena said it is difficult to predict as not many events and competitions have taken place due to the pandemic. Yet, she felt, India should win 3-5 medals.

“If it was 2020, I would predict that India will secure five medals. But now, with hardly any competitions and the pandemic, it is difficult to predict. Yet, I feel India should win around 3-5 medals,” Sidhu concluded.