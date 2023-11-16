Home

Piyush Goyal meets CEO of YouTube Neal Mohan in San Francisco (US)

Union Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal on November 16 met with CEO of YouTube Neal Mohan in San Francisco. He met with YouTube CEO during the sidelines of the Asia Pacific Economic Corridor meeting (APEC). India has also been invited to the 30th APEC Economic Leaders’ Meeting 2023 as a ‘Guest Economy’. Union Minister Piyush Goyal is on a four-day visit to US from November 13 to 16. The Union Minister also meet with members of The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.