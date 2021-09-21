Punjab Kings would resume their campaign in the second phase of the IPL against Rajasthan Royals in a mid-table clash at the Dubai International Stadium on September 21, Tuesday 7:30 pm onwards…Both these sides have had similar performances in this year’ IPL. Watch Video to know about the probable Playing 11s (Rajasthan Royals vs Punjab Kings), Pitch Conditions, Dubai Weather, and find out where you can watch the match.

Punjab Kings – 10

Rajasthan Royals – 12

RR vs PBKS SQUADS

Rajasthan Royals: Jos Buttler (wk), Ben Stokes, Sanju Samson (C), Riyan Parag, Shivam Dube, Rahul Tewatia, Chris Morris, Liam Livingstone, Shreyas Gopal, Jaydev Unadkat, Kartik Tyagi, Mustafizur Rahman, Andrew Tye, Jofra Archer, Mayank Markande, Anuj Rawat, Chetan Sakariya, Kuldip Yadav, Yashasvi Jaiswal, David Miller, Manan Vohra, KC Cariappa, Mahipal Lomror, Akash Singh.

Punjab Kings: KL Rahul (wk/C), Mayank Agarwal, Chris Gayle, Prabhsimran Singh, Nicholas Pooran, Shahrukh Khan, Deepak Hooda, Jhye Richardson, Riley Meredith, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohammed Shami, Moises Henriques, Chris Jordan, Mandeep Singh, Dawid Malan, Jalaj Saxena, Murugan Ashwin, Sarfaraz Khan, Fabian Allen, Saurabh Kumar, Ishan Porel, Utkarsh Singh, Darshan Nalkande, Arshdeep Singh, Harpreet Brar.

PBKS v RR, Probable Playing XI:

Punjab Kings – KL Rahul, Mayank Agarwal, Nicholas Pooran/Chris Gayle, Deepak Hooda, Aiden Markram, Moises Henriques, Shahrukh Khan, Jalaj Saxena, Adil Rashid/ Chris Jordan, Mohammed Shami, Murugan Ashwin/Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh

Rajasthan Royals – Evin Lewis, Yashaswi Jaiswal, Manan Vohra, Sanju Samson, Riyan Parag, Liam Livingstone, Shivam Dube, Chris Morris, Rahul Tewatia, Mustafizur Rahman, Chetan Sakariya

RR vs PBKS Weather Report

The temperature for the PBKS vs RR match in IPL 2021 is expected to be around the range of 34-35 degrees Celsius. There is no likelihood of rain.

Dubai International Stadium RR vs PBKS Pitch Report

The pitch, as seen in the first match between the Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai. Indians, is likely to assist the fast bowlers in the initial phase of the innings.

Telecast Info:

Fans can watch and enjoy IPL 2021 Live on the Star India Network channels and online Disney+Hotstar, 7:30 pm, while for scores login into India.com.