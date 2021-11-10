PUBG New State game will be releasing on November 11 as announced by the game developer a few days ago. The Game will also be releasing in India. It is likely that in India, Krafton will bring refreshed Settings to go according to government guidelines. The game is available for pre-registration for both Android and iPhone users on Google Play store and Apple App store. The game developer has also announced exclusive benefits such as limited vehicle skin upon pre-registration. The rewards will be credited once the game releases. Watch this video to know more.