Playfit Slim Smartwatch Review: Domestic wearable brand Play had launched two new smartwatches, Playfit Slim and Playfit Strength smartwatches respectively in India in the month of November. The Playfit Slim Watch comes at a price range of Rs. 3,999 with a full-touch display. The smartwatch is light weighted and is water and dust resistance. It is equipped with Heart Rate, fitness tracker, Sleep and SpO2 monitor. Watch this review video to know more about the specs and features of Playfit Slim Smartwatch in detail and know whether it's worth investing money or not.