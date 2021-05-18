PM Kisan Samman Nidhi scheme is a Central scheme with 100 per cent funding from the central government. Under the scheme, income support of 6,000 per year in three equal installments is being provided to small and marginal farmer families having combined land holding/ownership of up to 2 hectares.

All landholding farmers’ families, which have cultivable landholding in their names are eligible to get benefit under the scheme and funds are directly transferred to the bank accounts of the beneficiaries. Also Read - PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Scheme Reaches 7.03 Lakh Farmers In Bengal, Mamata Accuses Centre Of Dilly-Dallying Funds

Step-by-step guide to check PM Kisan Samman Nidhi installment Also Read - PM Kisan Samman Nidhi 8th Installment Date 2021: Modi Releases ₹19,000 Cr to More Than 9.5 Crore Farmers | Step-by-step Guide to Check Balance

Go to the official website of the government – https://pmkisan.gov.in/

Now look for ‘Farmer’s Corner Section at the homepage

Select the‘ Beneficiary Status’ option. Here, the beneficiary can check his or her application status. The list will have the farmer’s name and the amount sent to his bank account.

Now either enter your Aadhar Number or Account Number or Mobile Number.

Then click on the ‘Get data’

Direct Link to Check PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Money Status