Step-by-step Video guide to check PM Kisan Samman Nidhi:
PM Kisan Samman Nidhi scheme is a Central scheme with 100 per cent funding from the central government. Under the scheme, income support of 6,000 per year in three equal installments is being provided to small and marginal farmer families having combined land holding/ownership of up to 2 hectares.
All landholding farmers' families, which have cultivable landholding in their names are eligible to get benefit under the scheme and funds are directly transferred to the bank accounts of the beneficiaries.
Step-by-step guide to check PM Kisan Samman Nidhi installment
- Go to the official website of the government – https://pmkisan.gov.in/
- Now look for ‘Farmer’s Corner Section at the homepage
- Select the‘ Beneficiary Status’ option. Here, the beneficiary can check his or her application status. The list will have the farmer’s name and the amount sent to his bank account.
- Now either enter your Aadhar Number or Account Number or Mobile Number.
- Then click on the ‘Get data’
Direct Link to Check PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Money Status
- Go to the official website of the government https://pmkisan.gov.in/beneficiarystatus/beneficiarystatus.aspx)
- To check ‘PM Kisan beneficiary list’
- Go to Farmers’ Corner
- Click on the beneficiary list.
- Select your State, District, Sub-District, Block and Village.
- Tap on Get report.