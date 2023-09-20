Home

PM Meloni: Italy Will Not Become Europe’s Refugee Camp

Speaking to reporters in New York after placing a floral wreath at the Christopher Columbus memorial, Prime Minister Giorgia Melonis said, ”Interlocutions are ongoing, but I intend to bring this issue (migration) strongly to the General Assembly. It will be an important part of my speech tomorrow. I think that an organisation like the United Nations, a General Assembly like the United Nations that was fundamental in defeating slavery, cannot allow that barbarity to return in other forms. I intend to say this clearly and I trust that we can implement the support and role of all multilateral bodies on an issue that does not only concern Italy. Italy clearly, despite the efforts it continues to make, cannot solve it alone.’

