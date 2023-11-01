Top Trending Videos

PM Modi and PM Sheikh Hasina jointly inaugurate three development projects between India-Bangladesh

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Prime Minister of Bangladesh, Sheikh Hasina jointly inaugurated three development projects between India-Bangladesh on November ...

Updated: November 1, 2023 4:04 PM IST

By Video Desk

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Prime Minister of Bangladesh, Sheikh Hasina jointly inaugurated three development projects between India-Bangladesh on November 1, 2023. The three projects are the Akhaura-Agartala Cross-Border Rail Link; Khulna-Mongla Port Rail Line; and Unit – II of the Maitree Super Thermal Power Plant. These projects will strengthen connectivity and energy security in the region.

