By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
PM Modi and PM Sheikh Hasina jointly inaugurate three development projects between India-Bangladesh
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Prime Minister of Bangladesh, Sheikh Hasina jointly inaugurated three development projects between India-Bangladesh on November ...
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Prime Minister of Bangladesh, Sheikh Hasina jointly inaugurated three development projects between India-Bangladesh on November 1, 2023. The three projects are the Akhaura-Agartala Cross-Border Rail Link; Khulna-Mongla Port Rail Line; and Unit – II of the Maitree Super Thermal Power Plant. These projects will strengthen connectivity and energy security in the region.