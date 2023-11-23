By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
PM Modi at G20 Summit welcomes release of Israeli hostages by Hamas; hopes for more releases
Soon after Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office issued a statement on November 22, confirming the release of roughly 50 hostages abducted by the Hamas terror group in Gaza during the October 7 attack, reported The Times of Israel, Prime Minister Narendra Modi while addressing the virtual session of G20 Summit welcomed the decision and wished for more releases.