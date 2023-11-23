Home

PM Modi at G20 Summit welcomes release of Israeli hostages by Hamas; hopes for more releases

Soon after Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office issued a statement on November 22, confirming the release of roughly 50 hostages abducted by the Hamas terror group in Gaza during the October 7 attack, reported The Times of Israel, Prime Minister Narendra Modi while addressing the virtual session of G20 Summit welcomed the decision and wished for more releases.