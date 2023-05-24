PM Modi raises temple attack cases with Australia, “Strict action being taken” assures PM Albanese – Watch Video

Home

Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a bilateral meeting with his Australian counterpart Anthony Albanese. During the joint press briefing, PM Modi said, “Anthony Albanese and I have in the past discussed the issue of attack on temples in Australia and activities of separatist elements. We discussed the matter today also. We will not accept any elements that harm the friendly and warm ties between the India-Australia relationship by their action or thoughts. PM Albanese assured me once again today that he will take strict actions against such elements in the future also.”

