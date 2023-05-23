By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
PM Modi Breaks Security Protocol for Indians AUS – Watch Video
People click selfies with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Australian PM Anthony Albanese as the two leaders meet them after the community event at Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney.
People click selfies with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Australian PM Anthony Albanese as the two leaders meet them after the community event at Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney.
Also Watch
Also Read:
For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest News on India.com.