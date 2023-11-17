Top Trending Videos

PM Modi clears India’s stance on Israel-Hamas war

Prime Minister Narendra Modi reiterated India’s stand on the Israel-Hamas war. India underlined dialogue and diplomacy amid the war, said ...

Updated: November 17, 2023 4:10 PM IST

By Video Desk

Prime Minister Narendra Modi reiterated India’s stand on the Israel-Hamas war. India underlined dialogue and diplomacy amid the war, said the Prime Minister. He also said that the countries of the Global South should unite for the greater global good. “India has condemned the terrorist attack in Israel on October 7 we have exercised restraint as well. We have given emphasis on dialogue and diplomacy. We also strongly condemn the deaths of civilians in the conflict between Israel and Hamas.

Also Read:

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest News on India.com.

Topics

By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.