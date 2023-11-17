Home

PM Modi clears India’s stance on Israel-Hamas war

Prime Minister Narendra Modi reiterated India’s stand on the Israel-Hamas war. India underlined dialogue and diplomacy amid the war, said ...

Prime Minister Narendra Modi reiterated India’s stand on the Israel-Hamas war. India underlined dialogue and diplomacy amid the war, said the Prime Minister. He also said that the countries of the Global South should unite for the greater global good. “India has condemned the terrorist attack in Israel on October 7 we have exercised restraint as well. We have given emphasis on dialogue and diplomacy. We also strongly condemn the deaths of civilians in the conflict between Israel and Hamas.