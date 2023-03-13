Home

Oscar 2023: PM Modi Congratulates RRR Team For The Historic Win At Oscar – Watch Video

RRR song “Naatu Naatu” has won the Oscar for Best Original Song. The song became viral soon after its release in March 2022.PM Modi has reacted on the big win of RRR song. He congratulated the entire RRR team for the historic win. Watch video.

PM MODI ON NAATU NAATU: It was a proud moment for India at the 95th Academy Awards. RRR song, Naatu Naatu, got a standing ovation from the audience. Actor Deepika Padukone, dressed in a black dress, introduced the performance amid cheers. The performance saw a squadron of dancers grooving with high energy. The film’s lead actors, N.T. Rama Rao Jr. and Ram Charan, did not perform

Naatu Naatu composer MM Keeravaani sat in the audience and cheered for singers. Meanwhile, RRR song "Naatu Naatu" has won the Oscar for Best Original Song. The song became viral soon after its release in March 2022. Now, PM Modi has reacted on the big win of RRR song. He congratulated the entire RRR team for the historic win. Watch video.