PM Modi Felicitates Workers Who Helped In The Building And Development Of The New Parliament House – Watch Video

New Parliament House: Before inaugurating the new parliament building on Sunday morning, Prime Minister Narendra Modi honoured the workers who who helped in the building and development of the New Parliament House. He felicitated the construction workers with traditional shawls and handed over mementoes ahead of the inauguration of the New Parliament building.

