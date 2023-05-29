Home

PM Modi Flags Off Assam’s First Vande Bharat Express Via Video Conferencing – Watch Video

PM Narendra Modi has flagged off Assam’s first Vande Bharat Express between Guwahati & West Bengal’s New Jalpaiguri Station. He flagged off the train via video conferencing.

Vande Bharat train: PM Narendra Modi has flagged off Assam’s first Vande Bharat Express between Guwahati & West Bengal’s New Jalpaiguri Station. He flagged off the train via video conferencing. PM Modi said, “Today is a big day for the rail connectivity of the entire North East including Assam. This Vande Bharat Express will make the life of the people living here easier and this will also give a boost to the tourism sector of the state, “Three works related to the connectivity of North East are going on. North East is getting the first Made in India Vande Bharat. This is the third Vande Bharat connecting West Bengal and electrification work on about 425 km of track in Assam and Meghalaya has been completed,”

