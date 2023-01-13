Home

PM Modi Flags off World’s Longest Cruise MV Ganga Vilas In Varanasi, Watch Video

PM Modi flagged off MV Ganga Vilas Cruise, the longest water journey between Varanasi-Dibrugarh. In a 51-day journey, the cruise will pass through 50 places. Watch video.

MV Cruise Ganga Vilas: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has given a big gift to Varanasi today. PM Modi flagged off MV Ganga Vilas Cruise, the longest water journey between Varanasi-Dibrugarh. In a 51-day journey, the cruise will pass through 50 places, in which tourists will not only see the banks of the Ganges, but will also get a glimpse of the culture here. Watch video.