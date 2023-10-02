Home

Video Gallery

PM Modi greets people gathered at public rally in Gwalior

PM Modi greets people gathered at public rally in Gwalior

Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeted people gathered at public rally in MP’s Gwalior on October 02. MP CM Shivraj Singh ...

Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeted people gathered at public rally in MP’s Gwalior on October 02. MP CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan accompanied PM Modi during the rally. Prime Minister will inaugurate and lay the foundation stones of several projects of public interest worth around Rs 19,000 crores in the city. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will dedicate the academic building of IIT Indore and lay the foundation stone for the hostel and other buildings on the campus. Further, the PM Modi will lay the foundation stone of the Multi-Modal Logistics Park at Indore. He will also dedicate various projects inducing Integrated Industrial Township in Ujjain, IOCL bottling plant, and Atal Bihari Vajpayee Divyang Sports Training Centre at Gwalior, among others.

Trending Now

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest News on India.com.