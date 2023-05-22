PM Modi holds Bilateral Meeting with New Zealand PM Hipkins
PM Modi holds Bilateral Meeting with New Zealand PM Hipkins
Prime Minister Narendra Modi met New Zealand PM Chris Hipkins on May 22 in Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea. The two leaders, in what was their first interaction, discussed expanding cooperation in various sectors including trade and commerce, education, culture, sports and people-to-people ties. New Zealand PM also cricket jersey of their team to PM Modi.
