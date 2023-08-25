Don’t Miss Out on the Latest Updates.
Subscribe to Our Newsletter Today!
PM Modi holds delegation-level talks with Greek Counterpart
Athens (Greece), Aug 25: Prime Minister Narendra Modi held delegation-level talks with Greek Counterpart Kyriakos Mitsotakis in Athens on August 25.
Athens (Greece), Aug 25: Prime Minister Narendra Modi held delegation-level talks with Greek Counterpart Kyriakos Mitsotakis in Athens on August 25.
Trending Now
For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest News on India.com.
Recommended Videos
Subscribe Now
Enroll for our free updates
Thank you