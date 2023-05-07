Home

PM Modi Holds Monumental Roadshow In Bengaluru Amid Chants Of “Modi Modi”

PM Modi Holds Monumental Roadshow: As campaign for Karnataka Polls have entered in its last phase BJP has intensified its campaign ahead of the Assembly Election. BJP’s stalwart leader Prime Minister Narendra Modi held electrifying roadshow in Bengaluru for the second day on May 07. The 10 km roadshow is being held from Kempegowda statue at New Thippasandra Road and it will end at Trinity Circle. Ecstatic public gathered along the road side showered flowers and chanted for PM Modi. On May 07, PM Modi is scheduled to hold 4 rallies in parts of Karnataka to boost BJP’s chances of retaining power. Karnataka Assembly Polls will be held on May 10 and the counting of votes will take place on May 13.