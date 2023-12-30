Home

PM Modi in Ayodhya: Ayodhya’s Airport all set to welcome devotees from across the world

Ahead of the consecration ceremony of Ram Janmabhoomi in Ayodhya, Maharishi Valmiki International Airport is all set to welcome the devotees. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to inaugurate the newly built airport today. The city was all decked up ahead of PM’s visit to the city. PM will also inaugurate the Ayodhya Dham Junction Railway Station. The historic consecration ceremony of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir in Ayodhya will be held on January 22.

