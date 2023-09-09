By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
PM Modi in conversation with the world leaders ar G20 Summit
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi welcomed world leaders as he inaugurated the two-day G20 Leaders' Summit in New Delhi on Saturday.
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi welcomed world leaders as he inaugurated the two-day G20 Leaders’ Summit in New Delhi on Saturday.
Trending Now
For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest News on India.com.