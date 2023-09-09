Top Trending Videos

PM Modi in conversation with the world leaders ar G20 Summit

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi welcomed world leaders as he inaugurated the two-day G20 Leaders' Summit in New Delhi on Saturday.

Published: September 9, 2023 7:24 PM IST

By Video Desk | Edited by Video Desk

