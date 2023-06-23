Top Trending Videos

Modi In US: cheers! “Toast to our partnership” US President Joe Biden hosts State Dinner for PM Modi – Watch Video

US President Joe Biden raises a toast to Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the State dinner hosted at the White House in his honour.

Published: June 23, 2023 9:57 AM IST

By Video Desk | Edited by Video Desk

US President Joe Biden raises a toast to Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the State dinner hosted at the White House in his honour. The dishes served at the state dinner for Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be a specially designed vegetarian supper when he visits the White House. He is welcomed by President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden. White House officials are going all out for this event.

