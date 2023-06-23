By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
Modi In US: cheers! “Toast to our partnership” US President Joe Biden hosts State Dinner for PM Modi – Watch Video
US President Joe Biden raises a toast to Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the State dinner hosted at the White House in his honour.
The dishes served at the state dinner for Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be a specially designed vegetarian supper when he visits the White House. He is welcomed by President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden. White House officials are going all out for this event.
