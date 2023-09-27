Home

PM Modi inaugurates an exhibition on 20 years of the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the exhibition on 20 years of the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit at Science City in Gujarat’s Ahmedabad on September 27. He was accompanied by Gujarat Governor Acharya Devvrat and Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel. He also took part in a program marking the 20 years of the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit.

