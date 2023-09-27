By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
PM Modi inaugurates an exhibition on 20 years of the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit
Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the exhibition on 20 years of the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit at Science City in Gujarat's Ahmedabad on September 27.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the exhibition on 20 years of the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit at Science City in Gujarat’s Ahmedabad on September 27. He was accompanied by Gujarat Governor Acharya Devvrat and Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel. He also took part in a program marking the 20 years of the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit.
