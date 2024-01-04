Top Trending Videos

PM Modi inaugurates projects worth Rs 1,156 crores in Lakshadweep

During his ongoing two-day visit to South India, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of projects ...

By Video Desk

During his ongoing two-day visit to South India, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of projects worth Rs 1,156 crores in Lakshadweep. During his visit to the centrally administered Union Territory PM Modi received a warm welcome from the people. PM Modi also distributed laptops, bicycles, Kisan Cards and Ayushman cards to the beneficiaries of several schemes.

