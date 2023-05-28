Home

India’s New Parliament: PM Modi Inaugurates The New Parliament House – Watch Video

PM Modi before inaugurating the new Parliament house bowed as a mark of respect before the 'Sengol' during the ceremony to mark the beginning of the inauguration.

New Parliament House inauguration: PM Modi inaugurated the parliament by opening the curtain. PM Modi before inaugurating the new Parliament house bowed as a mark of respect before the ‘Sengol’ during the ceremony to mark the beginning of the inauguration. Watch the video here.

