India’s New Parliament: PM Modi Inaugurates The New Parliament House – Watch Video

PM Modi before inaugurating the new Parliament house bowed as a mark of respect before the 'Sengol' during the ceremony to mark the beginning of the inauguration.

Published: May 28, 2023 8:58 AM IST

By Video Desk

New Parliament House inauguration: PM Modi inaugurated the parliament by opening the curtain. PM Modi before inaugurating the new Parliament house bowed as a mark of respect before the ‘Sengol’ during the ceremony to mark the beginning of the inauguration. Watch the video here.

