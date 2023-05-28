By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
India’s New Parliament: PM Modi Inaugurates The New Parliament House – Watch Video
PM Modi before inaugurating the new Parliament house bowed as a mark of respect before the 'Sengol' during the ceremony to mark the beginning of the inauguration.
New Parliament House inauguration: PM Modi inaugurated the parliament by opening the curtain. PM Modi before inaugurating the new Parliament house bowed as a mark of respect before the ‘Sengol’ during the ceremony to mark the beginning of the inauguration. Watch the video here.
For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest News on India.com.