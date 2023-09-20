Home

PM Modi invited US President Joe Biden to attend Republic Day celebrations

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during a recent bilateral meeting with US President Joe Biden, invited him to the Republic Day celebrations in New Delhi, said US Ambassador Eric Garcetti. According to the US envoy, PM Modi had invited the President during the bilateral meeting on the sidelines of the recently concluded G20 Summit.

