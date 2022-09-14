SCO Summit 2022: Modi is expected to be in Uzbekistan during September 15-16 for the SCO Summit to be held in the historic city of Samarkand. Modi and Xi are set to be in the same room for at least two sessions at the summit. While the exchange of pleasantries between the two leaders isn’t being ruled out, people familiar with the matter said there was no word yet on a structured bilateral meeting. Watch VideoAlso Read - PM Modi's Admirer in Lucknow Decorates Home With His Mementoes, Plans to Turn It Into Museum

Written by- Ananya Also Read - Breaking LIVE: India Reports 5,108 Fresh Cases In Last 24 Hrs; Active Caseload At 45,749