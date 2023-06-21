Home

PM Modi Is Staying This Lavish Hotel Of NY With Rooms Starting From 48K Per Night, Know About This Iconic Structure | Watch Video

PM Modi USA Visit: Pm Modi arrived new York on 20th of June for the much awaited state visit to the United States of America, at the invitation of president Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden. He will be visiting the state from 21st that is today to 24th of June .The PM will be staying The PM is staying in the famous Lotte new York palace on Maddison Avenue. The lavish hotel is About 10-12 minutes walk from central park. Modi stayed in the same hotel during his visit to us in years 2019 and 2014. According to the website of the hotel, Lotte new York palace is New York’s most iconic landmark hotel. Watch video.