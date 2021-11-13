Prime Minister Narendra Modi launches RBI Retail Direct Investment Scheme. This will allow Investors to Invest easily in government securities. Earlier scheme was first flagged off by RBI Governor Shantikanta Das in February 2021. This was a major structural reform. As a financial investment this Government securities are beneficial to invest. All you need to know about scheme.

Retail Direct Investment Scheme benefits:

Investor will be able to invest directly in government securities.

This will allow investors to open and maintain their government security account for free.

Investors must open and maintain the Retail Direct Gilt Account (RDG Account) with RBI.

Investor can fill up the Online form to open the RDG Account.

To authenticate and submit the form OTP will be received on the registered mobile number and e-mail id.

Payment can be made through UPI and Net banking.

Refund will be made to the investors registered account.

This scheme offers safe and guarded returns.

Investor will receive assured returns at the time of maturity.

Scheme drawback:

