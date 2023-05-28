Home

PM Modi Launches Special Rs 75 Coin To Mark Inauguration Of New Parliament – Watch Video

PM Modi launches Rs 75 coin: PM Modi launched a Rs 75 denomination coin to mark the inauguration of the new Parliament building on May 28. He dedicated the new Parliament building to the nation on May 28. The obverse face of the coin bears the Lion Capital of ‘Ashoka Pillar’ in the centre with the legend ‘Satyamev Jayate’ inscribed below. The reverse face of the coin bears the image of the Parliament Complex. The shape of the coin will be circular with a 44 mm diameter and it will weigh around 35 grams

