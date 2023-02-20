Home

PM Modi Launches Uttarakhand Rozgar Mela, Says, ‘It’s a Medium For Holistic Change’ – Watch Video

PM Modi Launches Uttarakhand Rozgar Mela: Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the Uttarakhand edition of Rozgar Mela virtually on Monday. The Prime Minister highlighted that today marks a new beginning for those who got their appointment letters and said that it is not just a life-changing opportunity but a medium for holistic change. Highlighting the new experiments taking place in the country in the educational sector, the Prime Minister noted that most appointees would be serving in the field of education. “The new National Education Policy prepares the youth of India for the new century”, the Prime Minister remarked as he laid down the responsibility enshrined upon the youth of Uttarakhand to take this resolution forward. Watch this video.