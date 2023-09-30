Home

PM Modi launches week-long ‘Sankalp Saptaah’ at Bharat Mandapam for aspirational blocks

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched a unique week-long program for aspirational blocks in the country, called ‘Sankalp Saptaah’ at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi, on September 30.

‘Sankalp Saptaah’ is linked to the effective implementation of the Aspirational Blocks Programme (ABP). The nationwide program was launched by the Prime Minister on January 7, 2023. It aims to improve governance at the block level in order to enhance the quality of life for citizens. It is being implemented in 500 aspirational blocks across 329 districts in the country.

