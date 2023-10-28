Home

PM Modi meets Jagadguru Rambhadracharya | Offers Prayers at Kanch Mandir in Chitrakoot |

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on October 27 offered prayers at Kanch Mandir (Temple) in Madhya Pradesh’s Chitrakoot. PM Modi also met Jagadguru Ramanandacharya. The Kanch Mandir includes the temple of Citrakuta Vihari and Viharini (Lord Rama and Goddess Sita), along with the Raghav Satsang Bhavan.It is a temple with three Sikharas. Beautiful statues of Lord Rama, Sita and Laksmana are placed in the sanctum sanctorum, which is served every day by a priest.Shri Tulsi Peeth Seva Nyas is a religious and social service institution based at Janki Kund, Chitrakoot, Madhya Pradesh. The institution was established by Guruji on Tulsi Jayanti day, 1987.Tulsi Peeth is one of the leading publishers of literature on Hindu religious themes in India and the world. Meanwhile, PM Modi visited Shri Sadguru Seva Sangh Trust in Chitrakoot and thanked Shri Sadhguru Seva Sangh Trust for playing an important role in the medical treatment of the poor and oppressed.