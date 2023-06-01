By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
PM Modi & Nepal PM inaugurate development projects | Watch
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Nepal PM Pushpa Kamal Dahal issued a joint press statement on June 01. They also inaugurated several developments projects to strengthen the ties between India and Nepal.
