PM Modi In Kedarnath: Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Baba Kedarnath today i.e. on Friday. After worshiping for about 20 minutes in the sanctum sanctorum, he came out and inspected the premises. Modi wore a Himachali cap and white dress to see Baba. The women of Chamba have made this dress with their own hands and gifted it to Modi ji. There is a swastika on the back of this dress. After becoming the Prime Minister, Modi ji has come to visit Kedarnath for the sixth time. After Kedarnath Darshan, PM will also lay the foundation stone of development projects worth more than 3400 crores. See how PM Modi worshiped in the video.