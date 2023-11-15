Top Trending Videos

PM Modi pays homage to Bhagwan Birsa Munda on tribal icon’s birth anniversary

Updated: November 15, 2023 6:53 PM IST

By Video Desk

PM Modi visited Bhagwan Birsa Munda Memorial Park cum Freedom Fighter Museum in Ranchi on November 15. November 15 is celebrated as Jharkhand Foundation Day, and also Birsa Munda Jayanti. The PM also paid a floral tribute to the statue of Bhagwan Birsa Munda. PM was accompanied by state CM Hemant Soren, Union Tribal Affairs Minister Arjun Munda, and state Guv CP Radhakrishnan.

