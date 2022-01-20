PM Modi: PM Modi at Brahma Kumari Event Recalls Role of Women In India’s Freedom Struggle:
PM Modi attended an event organised by Brahma Kumaris on occasion of 53rd Ascension Anniversary of ‘Pitashree Prajapita Brahma’. PM Modi attended the event through video conferencing. Brahma Kumaris is a worldwide spiritual movement dedicated to personal transformation & world renewal. It was founded in 1937 and is spread over 130 countries. There is no place for discrimination: PM Modi. We are building a society of equality and social justice: PM.Also Read - CBSE: Will CBSE Cancel Term 2 Exams? Students Must Know These Important Points Also Read - Breaking News LIVE | Maharashtra’s Ex-Home Minister Anil Deshmukh’s Judicial Custody Extended by Another 14 Days Also Read - Breaking News Highlights: DCGI's Subject Expert Committee Recommends Regular Market Authorisation to Covishield, Covaxin